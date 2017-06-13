City: It will take about 10 years to ...

City: It will take about 10 years to completely fix Martineztown flooding problem

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Officials say they're working to tackle a decades-old problem in the heart of Albuquerque. It's been more than 10 years since major flooding hit Martineztown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What is The Biggest Hate Organization in America? 1 hr Bull Durham 9
TRUMP just POed Many More People 2 hr Bull Durham 93
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 2 hr new parrot 63,925
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 3 hr new parrot 114,890
trump derangement syndrome 3 hr Bull Durham 40
News FBI: Man in Wal-Mart vest robs Albuquerque bank 4 hr Rajalihi 7
News Baby drowns in tub (Aug '09) 4 hr Rajalihi 70
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,271 • Total comments across all topics: 281,751,482

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC