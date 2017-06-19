City employee arrested for alleged rape
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. A city employee has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman in a hotel room earlier this month. James Edward Rivera, 22, is being charged with criminal sexual penetration after raping a friend of his girlfriend, whom he was partying with in the Embassy Suites on June 10, according to court documents.
