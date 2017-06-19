City breaks ground on Paseo del Norte...

City breaks ground on Paseo del Norte landscaping

There are 1 comment on the KOB-TV story from 6 hrs ago, titled City breaks ground on Paseo del Norte landscaping.

Work has begun on a $2.4 million project to improve the landscaping on Paseo del Norte at I-25, the city announced Monday. The project looks to add 120 trees, more than 900 shrubs and balloon-inspired decorative rock mulch to make the 10-acre area near the Balloon Fiesta Park more attractive.

earle

Albuquerque, NM

#1 3 hrs ago
It is always a civilized and noble task to enhance one's community.

When you love your wife or your daughter you do what you can to enhance their God given beauty.

When you live in a city you do what you can to make it beautiful and make its citizens proud!

