Church officials believe window damage connected to Nob Hill vandalism spree
Vandals hit a local church again, but this time it was prepared and may have stopped the troublemakers from causing any major damage. The church said if it wasn't for the plexiglass the whole front window and stained glass would have been shattered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ...
|36 min
|yes
|6
|TRUMP just POed Many More People
|1 hr
|Bull Durham
|89
|trump derangement syndrome
|2 hr
|Bull Durham
|32
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|11 hr
|new parrot
|114,868
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|11 hr
|Mister Chix
|63,908
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|12 hr
|Franki
|101
|Albuquerque business burglarized for sixth time
|12 hr
|Lorui
|4
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC