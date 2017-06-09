Church officials believe window damag...

Church officials believe window damage connected to Nob Hill vandalism spree

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Vandals hit a local church again, but this time it was prepared and may have stopped the troublemakers from causing any major damage. The church said if it wasn't for the plexiglass the whole front window and stained glass would have been shattered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ... 36 min yes 6
TRUMP just POed Many More People 1 hr Bull Durham 89
trump derangement syndrome 2 hr Bull Durham 32
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 11 hr new parrot 114,868
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 11 hr Mister Chix 63,908
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) 12 hr Franki 101
News Albuquerque business burglarized for sixth time 12 hr Lorui 4
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Bernalillo County was issued at June 10 at 2:46AM MDT

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,917 • Total comments across all topics: 281,652,971

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC