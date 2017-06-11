Chrisa Sunday Forecast

Chrisa Sunday Forecast

17 hrs ago

Another hot afternoon is ahead for New Mexico. High temperatures today will once again reach the 90s in Albuquerque with spots in eastern New Mexico feeling the triple digit heat.

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Bernalillo County was issued at June 12 at 3:17AM MDT

Albuquerque, NM

