Casino crime spree ends with suspect's arrest, APD says

Read more: KOB-TV

One criminal's spree has come to an end as police caught up with a man accused of 10 armed robberies. Martin Garcia was taken into custody Sunday after he was detained by security at the Albuquerque Downs Casino.

