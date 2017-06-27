Canines need the flu shot, too
Many people get a flu shot each year to keep healthy, but there may be one a member of the family who needs one as well. According to veterinary experts, there are no confirmed cases of canine flu in New Mexico.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trump derangement syndrome
|2 hr
|Bull Durham
|67
|Melania Trump Reveals She is a Catholic
|2 hr
|Bull Durham
|7
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|4 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,995
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|4 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,956
|The democrat-communists can't win an election...
|15 hr
|coloring
|33
|Judge Gerard Lavelle is mentally unstable
|18 hr
|Albuquerquean
|1
|Academy Estates, Far NE Heights, Albuquerque, NM
|22 hr
|beaches be crazy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC