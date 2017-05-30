Butterfly pavilion to be rebuit after...

Butterfly pavilion to be rebuit after extensive damaged found

One of Albuquerque's most popular attractions, the Butterfly Pavilion at the Botanic Gardens, will stay closed for the rest of this year. City officials say when workers were replacing the netting, they noticed a much bigger problem the wood poles holding everything together were rotting.

