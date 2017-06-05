Brian Fejer's blog post was featured
The machinery at the flagship University in this failed state, the University of New Mexico is really starting to break down due to budget and staff cuts. UNM claims that 40% in budget cuts, hasn't impacted UNM's students, I say bull.
