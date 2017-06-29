Bernalillo County judges adding new c...

Bernalillo County judges adding new court dates to reduce 8,000 felony case backlog

Bernalillo County's District Court judges will add more court dates to help the District Attorney address a backlog of 8,000 unindicted felony cases. The Second Judicial District Court's Chief Judge Nan Nash announced the new "special" preliminary hearing calendar on Thursday afternoon, in the first response to recent criticism levied against the court for its so-called Case Management Order, or CMO, that's said to have contributed to the backlog.

