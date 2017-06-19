Bernalillo Co. DA: Court a Case Manag...

Bernalillo Co. DA: Court a Case Management Ordera is a unjust,a linked to Albuquerque crime spike

13 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Those are just some of the words Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torrez is using to describe a special set of court rules said to have created a backlog of 8,000 unindicted felony cases in the Albuquerque-area. The critique is aimed at Bernalillo County District Court's two-year experiment, known as the "Case Management Order."

