Bernalillo Co. DA: Court a Case Management Ordera is a unjust,a linked to Albuquerque crime spike
Those are just some of the words Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torrez is using to describe a special set of court rules said to have created a backlog of 8,000 unindicted felony cases in the Albuquerque-area. The critique is aimed at Bernalillo County District Court's two-year experiment, known as the "Case Management Order."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|2 hr
|Mister Chix
|63,950
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|2 hr
|Mister Chix
|114,914
|The democrat-communists can't win an election...
|7 hr
|more
|3
|What is The Biggest Hate Organization in America?
|14 hr
|hillary
|16
|Roving Thieves-Academy Acres Estates-Far NE Hei...
|Mon
|Too bad
|4
|TRUMP just POed Many More People
|Sun
|Concha Pena
|103
|trump derangement syndrome
|Sat
|Anonymous
|54
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC