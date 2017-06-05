Bee hotel to be built in Albuquerque
The City of Albuquerque Open Space Visitor Center and the New Mexico Beekeepers Association are gearing up for the Burque Bee City and Pollination Celebration, which is set for June 18. The Father's Day event will give visitors an opportunity to learn about bees in their own environment - a pollinator's paradise, which has been meticulously maintained by beekeeper volunteers. "We want to raise awareness so that people know we do need to be good stewards of the bees, so that we have a healthy environment," Owen said.
