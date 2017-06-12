BCSO responding to SWAT scene in northeast Albuquerque
BCSO says they are on scene in reference to two felony warrant suspects in the 1600 block of Pennsylvania Street near Indian School. KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is The Biggest Hate Organization in America?
|24 min
|the
|8
|trump derangement syndrome
|25 min
|Drain
|36
|Pareexit!
|26 min
|eyeofnewt
|4
|Albq Named TOP Car Theft City
|1 hr
|Boroho
|9
|Baby drowns in tub (Aug '09)
|1 hr
|Boroho
|69
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|1 hr
|Boroho
|63,919
|TRUMP just POed Many More People
|3 hr
|What
|90
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC