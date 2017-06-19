ART affects Summerfest for East Nob Hill, business owner says
The city streets are usually packed with families for Summerfest in Albuquerque. The next one happens next month in Nob Hill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The democrat-communists can't win an election...
|52 min
|mpd
|21
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|5 hr
|Mister Chix
|63,961
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|5 hr
|Mister Chix
|114,930
|Albq Named TOP Car Theft City
|7 hr
|the problem is
|14
|Roving Thieves-Academy Acres Estates-Far NE Hei...
|7 hr
|ex-Nextdoor neighbor
|7
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|9 hr
|nancy p
|111
|TRUMP just POed Many More People
|19 hr
|Concha Pena
|106
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC