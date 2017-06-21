Around Town: Best Bike Shops
Our around town expert, Howie Kaibel from Yelp Albuquerque , joined New Mexico Living to pedal through the best bike shop in Albuquerque. Yelper's top pick for bikes is the Esperanza Bicycle Safety Education Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
