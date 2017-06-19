Argument over lack of AC leads to dom...

Argument over lack of AC leads to domestic violence charges

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. Things got heated in northeast Albuquerque when an argument about not having air conditioning escalated into an apparent incident of domestic violence. Police say Robert Generosa is being charged with assault against a household member with intent to commit a violent felony and aggravated battery against a household member with a deadly weapon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who is Your Favorite Leftist Communist Totalita... 1 hr Another 3
Albq Named TOP Car Theft City 1 hr old tree 18
News City breaks ground on Paseo del Norte landscaping 2 hr Marie 8
New Topix font (Sep '08) 10 hr Gil Sans 9
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 11 hr new parrot 63,975
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 11 hr new parrot 114,943
Hey, stupid morons: It's pronounced roo-ih-DOE-... (Aug '08) 18 hr old tree 29
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,515 • Total comments across all topics: 282,012,280

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC