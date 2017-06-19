Argument over lack of AC leads to domestic violence charges
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. Things got heated in northeast Albuquerque when an argument about not having air conditioning escalated into an apparent incident of domestic violence. Police say Robert Generosa is being charged with assault against a household member with intent to commit a violent felony and aggravated battery against a household member with a deadly weapon.
