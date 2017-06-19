APD: Teen led officers on high-speed ...

APD: Teen led officers on high-speed chase in stolen SUV

18 hrs ago Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

Albuquerque police say a 16-year-old boy allegedly stole an SUV and led officers on a high-speed chase on Eubank Tuesday. It's not clear why the teen allegedly stole an SUV or where he planned on taking it, but police said he swerved into a parking lot when he realized he was going the wrong way on Eubank before squeezing between a light pole and a handicap sign then crashing into police.

