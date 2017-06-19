APD identifies suspect in RV pursuit
A wanted felon evading police in an RV Tuesday night finally came to a stop at Coors and Irving and was arrested, according to the Albuquerque Police Department, but not before leaving a trail of destruction and terrified drivers in his path. On Wednesday, the ground was still littered with car parts from a crash that police said sent one person to the hospital in critical condition.
