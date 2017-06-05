APD confirms reinstatement of officer...

APD confirms reinstatement of officer involved in James Boyd shooting

The Albuquerque Police Department released a statement Monday night confirming that Officer Dominic Perez, who was involved in the shooting of homeless camper James Boyd, has been reinstated with APD. Officer Dominic Perez has been reinstated with the Albuquerque Police Department and is currently on administrative assignment with the Tactical Unit.

