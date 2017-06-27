Albuquerque woman gets 12-year prison...

Albuquerque woman gets 12-year prison term in murder plot

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

An Albuquerque woman accused of orchestrating the fatal shooting of her ex-boyfriend in 2014 has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. Garcia faced up to a 22-year prison term after entering a plea agreement two months ago and pleading guilty to second-degree murder, criminal solicitation to commit second-degree murder and conspiracy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trump derangement syndrome 37 min Bull Durham 63
The democrat-communists can't win an election... 59 min Bull Durham 32
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 1 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 63,991
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 1 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 114,952
News New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ... 10 hr So you 17
Melania Trump Reveals She is a Catholic 12 hr Lycrea 4
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) 12 hr Goisha 116
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,663 • Total comments across all topics: 282,083,086

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC