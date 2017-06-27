Albuquerque woman gets 12-year prison term in murder plot
An Albuquerque woman accused of orchestrating the fatal shooting of her ex-boyfriend in 2014 has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. Garcia faced up to a 22-year prison term after entering a plea agreement two months ago and pleading guilty to second-degree murder, criminal solicitation to commit second-degree murder and conspiracy.
