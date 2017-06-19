Albuquerque woman accused of torturin...

Albuquerque woman accused of torturing child appears in court

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Crystal Harrison and her boyfriend Jonathan Ruiz were arrested in January after Ruiz's 5-year-old son was found with severe bruising all over his body in the shape of a belt buckle. KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What is The Biggest Hate Organization in America? 2 hr hillary 16
The democrat-communists can't win an election... 2 hr hillary 2
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 2 hr Mister Chix 114,912
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 2 hr Mister Chix 63,948
Roving Thieves-Academy Acres Estates-Far NE Hei... 12 hr Too bad 4
TRUMP just POed Many More People Sun Concha Pena 103
trump derangement syndrome Sat Anonymous 54
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Recession
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,124 • Total comments across all topics: 281,883,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC