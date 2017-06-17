Albuquerque Sol Wins their 2nd straig...

Albuquerque Sol Wins their 2nd straight game on Saturday

The Albuquerque Sol are now 2-4-1 on the season after defeating the Colorado Rapids U23 3-0 on Saturday at the UNM Soccer Complex. This win marks the Sol's 2nd straight and this one showed the potential the Sol have for the rest of the season.

