Albuquerque residents experience worlda s first cave simulator

Museum visitors in Albuquerque got the chance to delve deep on Sunday, and explore the world's first cave simulator. 'CaveSim' is the brainchild of Colorado Springs based engineer Dave Jackson, who had the simulator on display at the New Mexico Natural History and Science Museum.

