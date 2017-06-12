Albuquerque police officers honored for going above and beyond
Officer Paul Haugh, Officer Thomas Nadas and Officer Ladio Canales all received Albuquerque's first ever Bill Daniels True Blue Award. Officer Haugh used his own money to buy bicycles for two kids who had their stolen.
