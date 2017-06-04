Albuquerque police: Jealous boyfriend...

Albuquerque police: Jealous boyfriend stabbed girlfrienda s neighbor

A criminal complaint says the girlfriend accused the victim of flirting with her, so McNair came at him with a pocket knife. "I'm concerned about McNair's criminal history, including the six failures to appear, the fact that there's a pending misdemeanor case right now, that there was a felony in Oklahoma in 2016," the judge said.

