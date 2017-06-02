Albuquerque pharmacist accused of not...

Albuquerque pharmacist accused of not filling birth control prescription

10 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

An Albuquerque Walgreens is under fire, after a mother said a pharmacist wouldn't fill her teenage daughter's prescription because it was related to birth control. What was supposed to be a typical prescription pick up at the Walgreens Pharmacy on Coors and Montano, turned into a mother's fight for her daughter's rights.

