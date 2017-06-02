Albuquerque neighborhood calls on Fra...

Albuquerque neighborhood calls on Franciscan friars to be a better neighborsa

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

The friars are trying to help the homeless, but several people told KRQE News 13 that their good deed has led to hazardous and even dangerous situations. "When we found out that it was the Franciscans purchasing it, we got very excited.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trump derangement syndrome 2 hr Bloodonhishands 25
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 3 hr Mister Chix 63,886
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 3 hr new parrot 114,848
Facebook Takes Down a Devastating Video of Ghou... Fri Tad Askew 5
Pareexit! Fri more 3
katrina paulus Thu jimbo mac2 1
Ashley Furniture good or bad? (May '10) Thu startreklfme 156
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,305 • Total comments across all topics: 281,490,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC