Albuquerque mayor vetoes budget passed by city council
Among the changes councilors had made to the mayor's version: increasing longevity pay for Albuquerque Police Department officers, also raising pay by 3 percent for firefighters and 1 percent for other employees. It also took $2.5 million from the Risk Management Fund, which pays for lawsuits against the city, and appropriated $3 million to pay for one-time programs and projects by imposing a 4-month hiring freeze.
