Albuquerque mayor vetoes budget passe...

Albuquerque mayor vetoes budget passed by city council

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Among the changes councilors had made to the mayor's version: increasing longevity pay for Albuquerque Police Department officers, also raising pay by 3 percent for firefighters and 1 percent for other employees. It also took $2.5 million from the Risk Management Fund, which pays for lawsuits against the city, and appropriated $3 million to pay for one-time programs and projects by imposing a 4-month hiring freeze.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
katrina paulus 5 hr jimbo mac2 1
trump derangement syndrome 8 hr outlander 22
Ashley Furniture good or bad? (May '10) 9 hr startreklfme 156
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 9 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 63,881
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 9 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 114,843
Pareexit! 9 hr treebeard 2
News FBI: Man in Wal-Mart vest robs Albuquerque bank Wed you are 4
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,729 • Total comments across all topics: 281,455,801

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC