Albuquerque man sentenced to prison for fatal stabbing
Andrew Romero, 22, was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the death of Floyd Mascarenas, who was beaten and stabbed at his home on Bonito SW near Arenal and Goff on New Years Eve 2015. Romero claims he went there with another man to collect a debt, but didn't say what that debt was for and things got out of control.
