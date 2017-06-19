Albuquerque man awaiting trial may have fled to Thailand
But in October, Judge Christina Argyres released Kenneth Jehle without bail. In fact, she even allowed him to move to Michigan pending his trial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey, stupid morons: It's pronounced roo-ih-DOE-... (Aug '08)
|1 hr
|Frenando
|28
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|1 hr
|Denise
|112
|City breaks ground on Paseo del Norte landscaping
|1 hr
|Dohshla
|7
|Albq Named TOP Car Theft City
|1 hr
|Dohshla
|16
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|1 hr
|Dohshla
|114,939
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|5 hr
|Mister Chix
|63,969
|TRUMP just POed Many More People
|11 hr
|Concha Pena
|108
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC