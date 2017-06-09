Albuquerque kicks off Summerfest seri...

Albuquerque kicks off Summerfest series for 2017

14 hrs ago

The season of Summer does not officially arrive until June 20, but for citizens of Albuquerque the fest celebrating it kicks off on Saturday. Summerfest, the annual event in Albuquerque is scheduled to kick off on June 10. It's the first of four celebrations taking place in different parts of the Duke City.

