Albuquerque flight veers off San Antonio runway
Crews have removed an American Airlines plane from the mud after it veered off a runway at San Antonio International Airport. American spokeswoman Alexis Aran Coello said Sunday that investigators are trying to determine what prompted the pilot of Flight 2214 to abort takeoff and slide off the runway Saturday.
