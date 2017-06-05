Albuquerque City Council defers vote on gas tax bill
In the face of opposition during public comment on Monday, the Albuquerque City Council chose to wait on a proposal that would ask the voters about a city-wide gas tax. Councilors were scheduled to vote Monday night on the bill to ask voters if they would support a gas tax to improve Albuquerque roads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Portland Oregon Stabber Jeremy Christian A Bern...
|45 min
|they are pros not...
|7
|Albuquerque business burglarized for sixth time
|1 hr
|the real truth
|2
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|12 hr
|new parrot
|114,857
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|12 hr
|Ishalim
|94
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|12 hr
|Mister Chix
|63,897
|Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma...
|14 hr
|Silk_the_Absent1
|3
|Empire Roofing
|Mon
|older n wiser
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC