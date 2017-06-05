Albuquerque City Council defers vote ...

Albuquerque City Council defers vote on gas tax bill

In the face of opposition during public comment on Monday, the Albuquerque City Council chose to wait on a proposal that would ask the voters about a city-wide gas tax. Councilors were scheduled to vote Monday night on the bill to ask voters if they would support a gas tax to improve Albuquerque roads.

