ABQ council president: State sales ta...

ABQ council president: State sales tax distribution full of errors

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KOB-TV

There are accusations the state is not getting it right when it comes to money meant for the City of Albuquerque. City Council President Isaac Benton says gross receipts tax distributions from the state have been erratic and full of errors over the past two years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma... 52 min Judith 2
Ashley Furniture good or bad? (May '10) 55 min Judith 158
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 1 hr Toriginus 63,889
News Daniels Fund awards grants to N.M. nonprofits (Jan '06) 1 hr sharon Scott 7
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 2 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 114,849
trump derangement syndrome 8 hr Bloodonhishands 25
Facebook Takes Down a Devastating Video of Ghou... Fri Tad Askew 5
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,235 • Total comments across all topics: 281,496,661

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC