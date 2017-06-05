ABQ biker says he was also hit at dea...

ABQ biker says he was also hit at deadly intersection

11 hrs ago Read more: KOB-TV

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. A double fatal motorcycle crash last week prompted another Albuquerque man to come forward and say he was hit and critically injured while on his motorcycle at the same intersection three years ago. Paul Corpas-Ortiz said that in March of 2014 he was stopped on San Ygnacio waiting to turn left onto 98th Street.

