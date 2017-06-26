A.C. attack
A New Mexico man held a knife to his father's throat and later cut the elderly man's face - all because he was angry that his parents' home did not have air-conditioning, authorities said. Police said the wounds were the culmination of an hours-long rampage that began Wednesday when Robert Generosa was angered by the lack of air-conditioning at his parents' house in Albuquerque, where temperatures were 88 to 90 degrees, [ Michelle Carter, who urged her boyfriend to commit suicide, found guilty in his death ] Later, he told his father he would kill him and held a knife to his throat, according to the complaint.
