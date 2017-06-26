A.C. attack

A.C. attack

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

A New Mexico man held a knife to his father's throat and later cut the elderly man's face - all because he was angry that his parents' home did not have air-conditioning, authorities said. Police said the wounds were the culmination of an hours-long rampage that began Wednesday when Robert Generosa was angered by the lack of air-conditioning at his parents' house in Albuquerque, where temperatures were 88 to 90 degrees, [ Michelle Carter, who urged her boyfriend to commit suicide, found guilty in his death ] Later, he told his father he would kill him and held a knife to his throat, according to the complaint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ... 1 hr Dohshla 15
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) 1 hr Jilly 114
News City breaks ground on Paseo del Norte landscaping 1 hr Joaquin 9
Academy Estates, Far NE Heights, Albuquerque, NM 1 hr Corky 2
News New Education chief seeks modern solutions 1 hr Rachel 4
Albq Named TOP Car Theft City 1 hr Lorenzo 19
News NM bill outlaws smoking in vehicles with kids (Feb '09) 1 hr Rajalihi 365
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,971 • Total comments across all topics: 282,051,291

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC