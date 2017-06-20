2013 study offered menu of fixes to m...

2013 study offered menu of fixes to make U.S. 550 safer

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Santa Fe New Mexican

A 2013 study for the New Mexico Department of Transportation proposed putting concrete or cable barriers in the middle of U.S. 550 as one of several possible ways to reduce the number of fatal collisions from vehicles crossing the highway's narrow median into oncoming traffic. Since that study, no barriers have been installed on the four-lane highway, which, The New Mexican reported June 11, has had a high number of fatal crashes in recent years caused by motorists crossing its 6-foot-wide paved median, which is five times narrower than recommended by the Federal Highway Administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 5 hr Mister Chix 114,905
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 5 hr Mister Chix 63,942
trump derangement syndrome 6 hr Anonymous 54
News FBI 'flying saucers' New Mexico memo is bureau'... (Mar '13) 7 hr Ori 11
News New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ... 7 hr Franki 13
Roving Thieves-Academy Acres Estates-Far NE Hei... 7 hr Judith 3
Gay Hangouts in Albuquerque (Feb '16) 7 hr Jose 52
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,441 • Total comments across all topics: 281,839,393

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC