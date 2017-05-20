Wells Fargo bank robbed at gunpointMay 20th, 2017
The FBI is looking for two suspects who robbed the Silver City Wells Fargo Bank at gunpoint on Friday afternoon shortly before closing. A man wearing a camouflage jacket and fishing hat walked into the bank at 1201 North Pope St. at 5:14 p.m. and pulled a gun on a teller and demanded money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scdailypress.com.
