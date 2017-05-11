Two in New Mexico charged in marriage...

Two in New Mexico charged in marriage fraud scheme

Two U.S. citizens, four Chinese nationals are facing charges in an alleged scheme to obtain immigration status for foreign nationals Two in New Mexico charged in marriage fraud scheme Two U.S. citizens, four Chinese nationals are facing charges in an alleged scheme to obtain immigration status for foreign nationals Check out this story on demingheadlight.com: http://lcsun.co/2q7nQOX ALBUQUERQUE - Two U.S. citizens and four Chinese nationals are facing federal charges after authorities said they carried out an alleged scheme to obtain immigration status for foreign nationals through fraudulent marriages.

