Trial set to begin for man accused of...

Trial set to begin for man accused of terrorizing Albuquerque neighborhood

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

The man accused of shooting up his own neighborhood is set to begin his jury trial Monday morning. Derek Foote was arrested last July accused of shooting several homes near Tramway and Copper two nights in a row.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How Great Was President Andrew Jackson? 12 min artur 1
Direct Democracy Versus a Constitutional Republic 1 hr artur 2
Thinking of moving to NM - Read This 1st 1 hr coyote505 7
Chelsea Clinton Says Female Genital Mutilation ... 1 hr coyote505 5
So How Too You Like the Soda Tax? 1 hr coyote505 2
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 1 hr Mister Chix 63,768
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 2 hr new parrot 114,723
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,936 • Total comments across all topics: 280,705,335

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC