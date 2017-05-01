Trial set to begin for man accused of terrorizing Albuquerque neighborhood
The man accused of shooting up his own neighborhood is set to begin his jury trial Monday morning. Derek Foote was arrested last July accused of shooting several homes near Tramway and Copper two nights in a row.
