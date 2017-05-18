Three arrested after standoff involved in ID theft ring, APD says
Following a SWAT situation between APD and three felony suspects Tuesday morning in northwest Albuquerque, police say the trio was involved in a fraud and identity theft ring. According to arrest warrants, 42-year-old Christina Torrez was linked to obtaining multiple loans worth thousands of dollars using other's identities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Planned Parenthood to close 3 clinics in northe...
|9 min
|Army Vet
|7
|Da Donald Trump Celebrated Cinco de Mayo With S...
|3 hr
|Drain the
|9
|ABC cancels the Tim Allen show favored by conse...
|3 hr
|about
|6
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|5 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,839
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|6 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,796
|The Creatures From the Black Lagoon...
|6 hr
|Yeah
|12
|Thinking of moving to NM - Read This 1st
|May 18
|Army Vet
|15
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC