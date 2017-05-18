Three arrested after standoff involve...

Three arrested after standoff involved in ID theft ring, APD says

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

Following a SWAT situation between APD and three felony suspects Tuesday morning in northwest Albuquerque, police say the trio was involved in a fraud and identity theft ring. According to arrest warrants, 42-year-old Christina Torrez was linked to obtaining multiple loans worth thousands of dollars using other's identities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Planned Parenthood to close 3 clinics in northe... 9 min Army Vet 7
Da Donald Trump Celebrated Cinco de Mayo With S... 3 hr Drain the 9
ABC cancels the Tim Allen show favored by conse... 3 hr about 6
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 5 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 63,839
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 6 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 114,796
The Creatures From the Black Lagoon... 6 hr Yeah 12
Thinking of moving to NM - Read This 1st May 18 Army Vet 15
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,304 • Total comments across all topics: 281,157,227

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC