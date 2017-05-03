Thieves hit six Broomfield businesses in smash-and-grab burglaries Wednesday
The businesses were spread across three locations and included three nail salons, one small restaurant, a dry cleaner and a vape shop. The thieves smashed front windows or doors and took only cash, Reefe said.
