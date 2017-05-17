Texarkana man acquitted second time in murder, robbery of drug dealer

For the second time in his life, a Texarkana man has been acquitted of murder and other charges connected to the robbery and killing of a drug dealer. A Miller County jury found Justin Damone Johnson, 29, not guilty Wednesday of capital murder and two counts of aggravated assault stemming from the Nov. 19, 2015 death of 22-year-old Trevon Staten at the Beacon Point Apartments in Texarkana, Ark.

