Texarkana man acquitted second time i...

Texarkana man acquitted second time in murder, robbery of drug dealer

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

For the second time in his life, a Texarkana man has been acquitted of murder and other charges connected to the robbery and killing of a drug dealer. A Miller County jury found Justin Damone Johnson, 29, not guilty Wednesday of capital murder and two counts of aggravated assault stemming from the Nov. 19, 2015 death of 22-year-old Trevon Staten at the Beacon Point Apartments in Texarkana, Ark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 4 hr Mister Chix 114,787
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 5 hr Mister Chix 63,830
The Creatures From the Black Lagoon... 5 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 2
What Does the Catholic Church Stand for Anymore? 7 hr This is 23
Comey, the Cummerbund concealing bloated Leftis... 7 hr Yeah 23
Da Donald Trump Celebrated Cinco de Mayo With S... Tue CONCHA PENA 5
ABC cancels the Tim Allen show favored by conse... Tue Hey 2
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,570 • Total comments across all topics: 281,093,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC