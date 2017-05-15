Suspected thief takes his time steali...

Suspected thief takes his time stealing smoker off familya s property

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Thieves usually want to get in-and-out without being seen on camera, but an Albuquerque family caught a man taking his sweet time on their property, just to walk away with one thing. Saturday, a family who lives in the Four Hills neighborhood said a man pulled up to their house in broad daylight and stole a $300 smoker from their front yard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ABC cancels the Tim Allen show favored by conse... 1 hr billy bud lite 1
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 1 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 114,782
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 2 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 63,825
Comey, the Cummerbund concealing bloated Leftis... 2 hr barnyard 20
What Does the Catholic Church Stand for Anymore? 2 hr barnyard 14
testing 16 hr Brutus 1
News Company offers to bond out mom this Mothera s Day 16 hr Hmmm 2
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,906 • Total comments across all topics: 281,057,161

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC