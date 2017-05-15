Suspected thief takes his time stealing smoker off familya s property
Thieves usually want to get in-and-out without being seen on camera, but an Albuquerque family caught a man taking his sweet time on their property, just to walk away with one thing. Saturday, a family who lives in the Four Hills neighborhood said a man pulled up to their house in broad daylight and stole a $300 smoker from their front yard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ABC cancels the Tim Allen show favored by conse...
|1 hr
|billy bud lite
|1
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|1 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,782
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|2 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,825
|Comey, the Cummerbund concealing bloated Leftis...
|2 hr
|barnyard
|20
|What Does the Catholic Church Stand for Anymore?
|2 hr
|barnyard
|14
|testing
|16 hr
|Brutus
|1
|Company offers to bond out mom this Mothera s Day
|16 hr
|Hmmm
|2
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC