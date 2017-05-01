Suspected storage unit thief in custody, police say
In December, officers say, Jason Stack was caught on surveillance video breaking into storage units on San Mateo near McLeod. Officers say after that they got a number of tips that led them to Stack after KOB aired the surveillance video.
