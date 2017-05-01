Suspected storage unit thief in custo...

Suspected storage unit thief in custody, police say

11 hrs ago Read more: KOB-TV

In December, officers say, Jason Stack was caught on surveillance video breaking into storage units on San Mateo near McLeod. Officers say after that they got a number of tips that led them to Stack after KOB aired the surveillance video.

