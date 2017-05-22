Suspect in stabbing death of Albuquerque man due at plea conference
One of the two Albuquerque men accused of stabbing a man to death during a car burglary is expected to appear for a plea conference. Police say Tyler Hernandez and Craig Whited were breaking into cars in the Four Hills neighborhood last month when 55-year-old William McKinley confronted them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4 Investigates: Illegal security guards (Jul '08)
|47 min
|S_O_Me
|214
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|5 hr
|ants
|114,803
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|5 hr
|new parrot
|63,846
|Dershowitz: Trump has no constitutional barrier
|6 hr
|barnyard
|7
|Is LULAC a racist organization (Mar '16)
|6 hr
|barnyard
|73
|What Does the Catholic Church Stand for Anymore?
|6 hr
|barnyard
|26
|Mother says missing daughters may be in N.M. (May '08)
|15 hr
|G-Cat
|31
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC