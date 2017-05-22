Suspect in stabbing death of Albuquer...

Suspect in stabbing death of Albuquerque man due at plea conference

One of the two Albuquerque men accused of stabbing a man to death during a car burglary is expected to appear for a plea conference. Police say Tyler Hernandez and Craig Whited were breaking into cars in the Four Hills neighborhood last month when 55-year-old William McKinley confronted them.

