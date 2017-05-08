Severe mosquito season predicted for Albuquerque
The Albuquerque Environmental Health Department and the Bernalillo County Health Protection Section released a statement Tuesday advising caution with regard to mosquito-borne disease in anticipation of very high mosquito populations throughout the summer months. "Water levels in the river have been very high already this year, and there has been flooding in many areas of the Bosque," said Dr. Mark DiMenna, Deputy Director at the City's Environmental Health Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Susan Rice, frightened that her lying criminali...
|2 hr
|barnyard
|17
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|3 hr
|new parrot
|63,800
|New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat...
|7 hr
|sickoftheworthless
|25
|Thinking of moving to NM - Read This 1st
|17 hr
|Bluntruth
|14
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|Mon
|Mister Chix
|114,751
|Susana La Tejana, Please Go Back To El Paso Texas
|Mon
|NM In Ruins
|1
|Its not about Immigration - Its about Open Bord...
|Sun
|CONCHA PENA
|48
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC