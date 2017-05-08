Severe mosquito season predicted for ...

Severe mosquito season predicted for Albuquerque

The Albuquerque Environmental Health Department and the Bernalillo County Health Protection Section released a statement Tuesday advising caution with regard to mosquito-borne disease in anticipation of very high mosquito populations throughout the summer months. "Water levels in the river have been very high already this year, and there has been flooding in many areas of the Bosque," said Dr. Mark DiMenna, Deputy Director at the City's Environmental Health Department.

