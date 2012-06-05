Senate to vote on Trump's pick for Air Force secretary
In this June 5, 2012 file photo, Heather Wilson, R-N.M. is seen in Albuquerque, N.M. Wilson, President Donald Trump's pick for Air Force secretary was on track for Senate confirmation on Monday, May 8, 2017. less FILE - In this June 5, 2012 file photo, Heather Wilson, R-N.M. is seen in Albuquerque, N.M. Wilson, President Donald Trump's pick for Air Force secretary was on track for Senate confirmation on Monday, May 8, ... more Heather Wilson would be Trump's first service secretary nominee to be approved by the Republican-led chamber, after fits and starts for several nominees.
