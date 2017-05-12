Section of I-25 in Albuquerque area will close Sunday night
A five-mile stretch of northbound and southbound Interstate 25 in the Albuquerque area will be closed and traffic diverted for about an hour late Sunday night to allow for passage of a very large load. The New Mexico State Police said the closure starting at 10 p.m. will shut down I-25 between Exit 215 at Broadway Boulevard SE and Exit 220 at Rio Bravo Boulevard SE.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|7 hr
|Mister Chix
|114,764
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|7 hr
|nits
|63,811
|Comey, the Cummerbund concealing bloated Leftis...
|7 hr
|Drain
|12
|dumb as craps and comey
|7 hr
|Another
|2
|Susan Rice, frightened that her lying criminali...
|21 hr
|Bull Durham
|49
|Single Payor Health Care System
|Fri
|Geez
|2
|What Does the Catholic Church Stand for Anymore?
|Fri
|more
|5
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC