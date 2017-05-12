Section of I-25 in Albuquerque area w...

Section of I-25 in Albuquerque area will close Sunday night

Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

A five-mile stretch of northbound and southbound Interstate 25 in the Albuquerque area will be closed and traffic diverted for about an hour late Sunday night to allow for passage of a very large load. The New Mexico State Police said the closure starting at 10 p.m. will shut down I-25 between Exit 215 at Broadway Boulevard SE and Exit 220 at Rio Bravo Boulevard SE.

