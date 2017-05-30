Saving Route 66's neon signs: Mid-cen...

Saving Route 66's neon signs: Mid-century design sketches are being rescued and preserved

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Canada.com

They were just a bunch of old business records belonging to New Mexico's oldest and largest sign-making shop, the last of the manufacturers from neon's mid-century heyday. No longer needed and deemed a fire hazard, the file drawers were moved outside and placed on pallets under a tree.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ashley Furniture good or bad? (May '10) 12 min startreklfme 156
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 41 min Frmr-fmer505-1951 63,881
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 46 min Frmr-fmer505-1951 114,843
Pareexit! 51 min treebeard 2
trump derangement syndrome 7 hr Bull Durham 21
News FBI: Man in Wal-Mart vest robs Albuquerque bank Wed you are 4
News Police investigate shooting in NW ABQ (May '08) Wed Short dog 5272 52
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Al Franken
  4. Tornado
  5. Egypt
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,744 • Total comments across all topics: 281,446,699

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC